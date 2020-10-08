Dhara joins hands with female athletes to encourage active living through #RestartIndia campaign

The digital campaign is live on the brand’s social media pages

Dhara Cooking Oils has roped in women sportspersons as brand advocates for its latest digital campaign #RestartIndia to encourage the entire nation to get back to active living amidst the unruly changes in lifestyles of many due to the ongoing challenging situation outside. The new campaign, conceptualised by Dhara Cooking Oils and executed by Mixed Route Juice, is live on the brands social media pages including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Mary Kom, Smriti Mandhana, Manika Batra, Manu Bakher, and Deepa Malik would be supporting the #RestartIndia campaign to help masses achieve the right balance of health and fitness. The eight-week long campaign, will comprise of five video-challenges by five famed athletes, encouraging the entire nation to make a shift in their routine lifestyle, push forward, move faster, and get more active than ever.

According to Dinesh Agrawal, business head – Dhara, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., the new campaign revolves around the objective of inspiring consumers to unlock their aspirations, make new beginnings, realise their desire and re-discover themselves. “The campaign #RestartIndia is synonymous to the country’s resilience and so it is time for the country’s residents to get back to active living and make Zara Sa Badlaav in their daily lives. We are glad that leading names from the sports fraternity have come forward to support our initiative and help us convey our messaging in a positive way,” he added.

When the nation was consumed in lockdown and unlockdown, #RestartIndia comes as a breath of freshness with India’s favourite athletes too encouraging the cause, Amrita Sharma, creative head, Mixed Route Juice added.

The digital campaign also encompasses additional consumer awareness initiatives including live doctor sessions and sharing healthy recipes. The brand has roped in regional doctors mainly gynaecologists, paediatricians, and psychiatrists to help consumers talk about their experiences and seek guidance from subject experts.

