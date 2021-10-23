Dhani launches new campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Dhani Services Ltd is a consumer business that operates through its app Dhani and provides digital healthcare and digital transactional finance to its customers.

Dhani Services Ltd has launched a new campaign “Ab Plans Nahin, Payments Push Kar” featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign has been conceptualised and created by Leo Burnett Orchard. For Pravin Sutar, head, creative, Leo Burnett Orchard, Ayushmann Khurrana’s capability of connecting with people irrespective of their age, gender, income, made him the perfect person to drive home this message.

The TVCs take a humorous route showing some of the common problems people face in their day-to-day life and demonstrate how the Dhani OneFreedom card can provide efficient solutions to all these problems. It establishes the option of pushing the payment and not one’s plans. Ayushmann Khurrana with his India-wide appeal and connect perfectly amplifies this message in his signature effervescent style. “By personifying the behaviour of “Push-kar”, our campaign looks to introduce India to a novel “Pay in 3″ Card that allows you to keep enjoying your lives and manage your payments more efficiently. Ayushmann Khurrana’s charm, wit and relatability will be a great asset in this journey,” Ankit Banga, CMO, Dhani, said. According to Ayushmann Khurrana, it’s wonderful to witness brands like Dhani take on common financial issues and provide such fresh solutions.

Dhani Services Ltd is a consumer business that operates through its app Dhani and provides digital healthcare and digital transactional finance to its customers. Being the third most downloaded business app in the country, the company has gone from strength to strength to garner a customer base of over 30 million customers spread across 500 cities in India. With 9 more than nine million monthly active users, Dhani has continually prioritised the need of the hour in the country to design affordable offerings made for today and geared for tomorrow.

