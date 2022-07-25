dezerv. launches #youdezervbetter campaign

Expert-led wealth-creation platform dezerv. has rolled out its latest campaign #youdezervbetter. Through the campaign, the brand aims to educate people on potentially harmful investment habits. The campaign brings out the importance of using a team of domain experts for investment portfolios.

“Our campaign #youdezervbetter, highlights the perils of investing based on unscientific methods. We thought of adapting a witty approach that is relatable. The campaign aims to encourage investors to seek expert guidance from dezerv. to invest their money through a seamless, digital experience,” Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder, dezerv. said.

The campaign has been conceptualised and created by dezerv. and Light@27. The campaign consists of three films shot in a witty fin-terview format conveyed through a series of interviews between a news anchor on one side and a reporter, a fin-fluencer and an active investor who uses Google on the other end. It is a light-hearted take on investment decision making, and brings out the need for expert guidance to help people create sustainable wealth for themselves.



One of the films highlights how taking advice from so-called experts on social media can leave a person penniless. The film depicts how a fin-fluencer who had made it to 30under30 had successfully destroyed the savings of millions of young Indians through his financial advice and his journey from making dance reels to providing investment tips on social media.

dezerv. is an expert-led, wealth creation platform that aims to deliver sustainable returns to their clients through its unique, Integrated Portfolio Approach (IPA) for mutual fund portfolios which is built on decades of investing expertise and modern portfolio science. The platform was created with the intent to make this expertise that was earlier accessible to the ultra-wealthy available to Indian working professionals through a seamless digital experience.

