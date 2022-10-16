Developing an effective digital media presence for today’s consumers

By Jay Rathod

According to a Salesforce poll, websites and social media are the most popular research channels, with 85% of consumers performing online research before making a purchase. As a result, organisations must have an effective online strategy to expand and grow. Engaging clients is the lifeblood of any successful business. Businesses must communicate with customers to remain relevant during this period of uncertainty. Many people, particularly in the last ten years, have grown accustomed to buying what they want online. Gen Z, who account for around 40% of global customers, spend a considerable percentage of their time online. Gen Z knows more about technology than any previous generation and has a special affinity for it.

This consumer group is particularly concerned about sensitive social problems and the environment. Zoomers respect social values more than earlier generations when making purchasing selections. To successfully appeal to Zoomers, firms must have a favourable digital presence as well as show social awareness. Companies that publicly stand for social principles that fit with overall consumer sentiment are most appealing to Generation Z. This generational transition, when combined with technological improvements, is altering the consumer scene in a way that cuts across all socioeconomic levels and extends beyond Gen Z, permeating the entire demographic pyramid. The opportunities that are currently available to businesses are both transformative and daunting.

Impactful online presence:

The majority of Generation Z believe that how you show yourself online is more significant than how you present yourself in person. When 92 percent of Gen Z multitask while browsing the web, they are also more likely to remember the color of a website than the color of someone’s eyes. Striving for a stronger digital presence can allow companies to connect with a wider audience, which provides brands with the foundation for increased business growth. It might provide an opportunity for the brand to increase engagement with its target audience, create credibility, and maintain its reputation. Creating an internet presence requires a significant investment, but the benefits to the organisation are well worth the time and effort.

Importance of intercommunication:

Engagement is another effective marketing strategy for appealing to Generation Z. Zoomers are particularly drawn to information that allows them to interact with others who share their interests. Companies need to make sure that they offer value by giving unique, helpful information. Similarly, firms can further engage Generation Z through components such as polls or surveys that demonstrate that the brand values its feedback. The social media feedback loop is second nature to Generation Z. They have come to expect this from brands. They want to be heard and have an impact on what a company does. There is an expectation of two-way communication from the new age consumers. 44 percent of Gen Z want to be involved in product design, and 66 percent believe firms must value their perspective.

Clarity and answerability:

Clarity and answerability are readily criticised, and digital natives are ready to point them out. They will focus on brands’ fake attempts to align themselves with the current cause and then drag them to a badly designed attempt to capitalize on people’s empathy. Brand credibility is extremely important to Generation Z. If a corporation makes a mistake, Zoomers appreciate openness and accountability. The brand must accept responsibility for the error and explain how it will avoid making the same mistake in the future. Naturally, this is related to brand trustworthiness, which is critical for Zoomers.

Being amusing:

Despite their awareness of socioeconomic and environmental challenges, Generation Z is also interested in all things enjoyable. When it comes to marketing to Zoomers, brands should be as adventurous, strange, and exciting as possible. As their options for spending their digital leisure time expand, Gen Z is looking for a personal connection and engagement with brands. When they communicate with brands on social media, Generation Z expects brands to treat them as though they are friends. When brands customize interactions with Generation Z, they create chances for consumer discovery and long-term customer relationships.

A digital presence provides a perfect platform for a brand to communicate with today's consumers. It allows them to tell the brand’s story and distinguish them from the competition. A company’s digital presence encompasses all the online interactions that a Gen Z consumer may have with the brand. While this includes the company website, it can also involve factors outside their control, such as social media mentions about their business and online reviews. Companies need to consider boosting all parts of their brand online to put their best foot forward in front of new-age consumers. It might provide an opportunity for the brand to increase engagement with its target audience, create credibility, and maintain its reputation. Creating an internet presence is a major undertaking, but the rewards for the companies are well worth the time and work.

The author is founder, Koffeetech Communications

