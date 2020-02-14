Deutsche Bank’s Dilipkumar Khandelwal on life beyond work

Dilipkumar Khandelwal, managing director, Deutsche Bank

The Job

I love to explore new topics and challenges. Having been in the software development industry for more than a decade, I have moved across different business verticals to gather diverse experiences. In my latest role, I have the opportunity to be part of the Indian and international banking ecosystem, and become an enabler through the power of technology. I always believed in driving an open innovation culture with an entrepreneurial mindset, and this is what makes me love my job. It’s a philosophy I have lived by in all my roles. There is so much we can do together in an emerging economy like India.

I believe that, while a lot has been achieved on the culture front, there is a lot more the industry can do. This spans the gamut from real empowerment that rewards risks, even if they result in failure, to creating an even more inclusive industry for women, especially in leadership roles. I think the industry has taken huge strides in these directions, but it still has some way to go.

The Weekdays

I always look forward to Mondays, as it opens up new opportunities. My morning starts with news updates and having the perfect cup of coffee. I plan my entire day and review it then, which anchors everything. In office, I like to take breaks between work and speak with my colleagues; it makes the working hours less hectic and gives me the ability to drive issues that I would have thought about through the weekend.

The Weekend

On the weekends, I immerse myself in sports through intense badminton games in the morning, and with my family and friends for the rest of the day. Earlier, I would normally warm up with half an hour of running or jogging. After the games, I try out different breakfast options in Bengaluru or Pune. If I get extra time, I read a book that inspires me.

The Toys

I cannot do without my Apple Watch and iPhone. It’s almost like they’re extensions of me.

The Logos

Normally, I don’t connect myself to a specific brand, and I’m very open to trying out what fits the occasion and makes me feel comfortable. When it comes to sportswear, however, I prefer brands like Asics and Under Armour — they have the best fit. You should always look for what complements you rather than chasing brands.

