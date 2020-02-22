Dettol Toilet Soap replaces Lalithaa Jewellery to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 6: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Dettol Toilet Soap races ahead of Lalithaa Jewellery to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 6, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 6 to 1,79,339 as opposed to 1,55,825 in Week 5. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who doubled its ad insertions in week 6 to 1,32,883 as opposed to week 5 where it stood at 66,312. ITC Ltd, also saw a rise of 16% to 51,958 ad volumes in week 6, retaining its third position. Interestingly, Wipro Ltd which emerged as the seventh biggest spender in week 5, was absent from the week 6 top 10 list, making space for Lakme Lever Ltd to claim the tenth position.
|Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Unilever Ltd
|155825
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|66312
|3
|ITC Ltd
|44617
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|34830
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|28523
|6
|Procter & Gamble
|22982
|7
|Wipro Ltd
|22512
|8
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|19702
|9
|Smithkline Beecham
|18776
|10
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|15518
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|179339
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|132883
|3
|ITC Ltd
|51958
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|37552
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|34363
|6
|Procter & Gamble
|25073
|7
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|22978
|8
|Smithkline Beecham
|20482
|9
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|18109
|10
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|16909
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals,
Dettol Toilet Soaps claimed the top spot with 21,099 ad insertions, replacing Lalithaa Jewellery in week 6. HUL owned Lux Toilet Soap which stood at the third position in week 5 with 10,059 ad insertions, dropped down to the sixth position despite witnessing a rise of 18.5% to 11,929 ad volumes in week 6. Meanwhile, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner emerges as the second biggest spender as a brand in week 6 with 15,462 ad insertions in week 6 despite being absent from the list the previous week.
Interestingly, Policybazaar.com which stood at the fourth position in week 5, was absent from the week 6 list. Similarly, Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants, Dove Hair Fall Rescue, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Lizol and Clinic Plus Shampoo which stood at the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 6 list. Meanwhile, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Olx.in, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Harpic 10/10, Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel and Veet Men Hair Removal Cream made an entry to the list in week 6 at second, third, fifth, seventh, ninth and tenth position, respectively.
|Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Lalithaa Jewellery
|14486
|2
|Trivago
|14117
|3
|Lux Toilet Soap
|10059
|4
|Policybazaar.com
|9322
|5
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|8634
|6
|Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants
|8627
|7
|Dove Hair Fall Rescue
|8225
|8
|Santoor Sandal And Turmeric
|8223
|9
|Lizol
|8084
|10
|Clinic Plus Shampoo
|8076
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|21099
|2
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|15462
|3
|Olx.in
|14034
|4
|Trivago
|13996
|5
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|13335
|6
|Lux Toilet Soap
|11929
|7
|Harpic 10/10
|11537
|8
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|11445
|9
|Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel
|9930
|10
|Veet Men Hair Removal Cream
|9736
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
