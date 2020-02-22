Dettol Toilet Soap replaces Lalithaa Jewellery to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 6: BARC

HUL ’s ad volume rose 15% in Week 6

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Dettol Toilet Soap races ahead of Lalithaa Jewellery to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 6, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 6 to 1,79,339 as opposed to 1,55,825 in Week 5. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who doubled its ad insertions in week 6 to 1,32,883 as opposed to week 5 where it stood at 66,312. ITC Ltd, also saw a rise of 16% to 51,958 ad volumes in week 6, retaining its third position. Interestingly, Wipro Ltd which emerged as the seventh biggest spender in week 5, was absent from the week 6 top 10 list, making space for Lakme Lever Ltd to claim the tenth position.

Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Unilever Ltd 155825 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 66312 3 ITC Ltd 44617 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 34830 5 Cadburys India Ltd 28523 6 Procter & Gamble 22982 7 Wipro Ltd 22512 8 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 19702 9 Smithkline Beecham 18776 10 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 15518 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 179339 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 132883 3 ITC Ltd 51958 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 37552 5 Cadburys India Ltd 34363 6 Procter & Gamble 25073 7 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 22978 8 Smithkline Beecham 20482 9 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 18109 10 Lakme Lever Ltd 16909 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals,

Dettol Toilet Soaps claimed the top spot with 21,099 ad insertions, replacing Lalithaa Jewellery in week 6. HUL owned Lux Toilet Soap which stood at the third position in week 5 with 10,059 ad insertions, dropped down to the sixth position despite witnessing a rise of 18.5% to 11,929 ad volumes in week 6. Meanwhile, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner emerges as the second biggest spender as a brand in week 6 with 15,462 ad insertions in week 6 despite being absent from the list the previous week.

Interestingly, Policybazaar.com which stood at the fourth position in week 5, was absent from the week 6 list. Similarly, Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants, Dove Hair Fall Rescue, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Lizol and Clinic Plus Shampoo which stood at the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 6 list. Meanwhile, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Olx.in, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Harpic 10/10, Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel and Veet Men Hair Removal Cream made an entry to the list in week 6 at second, third, fifth, seventh, ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Lalithaa Jewellery 14486 2 Trivago 14117 3 Lux Toilet Soap 10059 4 Policybazaar.com 9322 5 Surf Excel Easy Wash 8634 6 Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants 8627 7 Dove Hair Fall Rescue 8225 8 Santoor Sandal And Turmeric 8223 9 Lizol 8084 10 Clinic Plus Shampoo 8076 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Dettol Toilet Soaps 21099 2 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 15462 3 Olx.in 14034 4 Trivago 13996 5 Dettol Antiseptic Liquid 13335 6 Lux Toilet Soap 11929 7 Harpic 10/10 11537 8 Surf Excel Easy Wash 11445 9 Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel 9930 10 Veet Men Hair Removal Cream 9736 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

