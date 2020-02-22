Dettol Toilet Soap replaces Lalithaa Jewellery to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 6: BARC

By: |
Published: February 22, 2020 2:53:56 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

Top 10 advertisers, Top 10 brandsHUL’s ad volume rose 15% in Week 6

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as Dettol Toilet Soap races ahead of Lalithaa Jewellery to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 6, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 6 to 1,79,339 as opposed to 1,55,825 in Week 5. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who doubled its ad insertions in week 6 to 1,32,883 as opposed to week 5 where it stood at 66,312. ITC Ltd, also saw a rise of  16% to 51,958 ad volumes in week 6, retaining its third position. Interestingly, Wipro Ltd which emerged as the seventh biggest spender in week 5, was absent from the week 6 top 10 list, making space for Lakme Lever Ltd to claim the tenth position.

Related News
Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Unilever Ltd155825
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd66312
3ITC Ltd44617
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd34830
5Cadburys India Ltd28523
6Procter & Gamble22982
7Wipro Ltd22512
8Colgate Palmolive India Ltd19702
9Smithkline Beecham18776
10Godrej Consumer Products Ltd15518
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd179339
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd132883
3ITC Ltd51958
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd37552
5Cadburys India Ltd34363
6Procter & Gamble25073
7Colgate Palmolive India Ltd22978
8Smithkline Beecham20482
9Godrej Consumer Products Ltd18109
10Lakme Lever Ltd16909
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals,

Dettol Toilet Soaps claimed the top spot with 21,099 ad insertions, replacing Lalithaa Jewellery in week 6. HUL owned Lux Toilet Soap which stood at the third position in week 5 with 10,059 ad insertions, dropped down to the sixth position despite witnessing a rise of 18.5% to 11,929 ad volumes in week 6. Meanwhile, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner emerges as the second biggest spender as a brand in week 6 with 15,462 ad insertions in week 6 despite being absent from the list the previous week. 

Interestingly, Policybazaar.com which stood at the fourth position in week 5, was absent from the week 6 list. Similarly, Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants, Dove Hair Fall Rescue, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Lizol and Clinic Plus Shampoo which stood at the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 6 list. Meanwhile, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Olx.in, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Harpic 10/10, Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel and Veet Men Hair Removal Cream made an entry to the list in week 6 at second, third, fifth, seventh, ninth and tenth position, respectively. 

Week:5 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Lalithaa Jewellery14486
2Trivago14117
3Lux Toilet Soap10059
4Policybazaar.com9322
5Surf Excel Easy Wash8634
6Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants8627
7Dove Hair Fall Rescue8225
8Santoor Sandal And Turmeric8223
9Lizol8084
10Clinic Plus Shampoo8076
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Dettol Toilet Soaps21099
2Harpic Bathroom Cleaner15462
3Olx.in14034
4Trivago13996
5Dettol Antiseptic Liquid13335
6Lux Toilet Soap11929
7Harpic 10/1011537
8Surf Excel Easy Wash11445
9Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel9930
10Veet Men Hair Removal Cream9736
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Read Also: Burger King pulls a ‘rancid’ act through its Mouldy Whopper campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Dettol Toilet Soap replaces Lalithaa Jewellery to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 6 BARC
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1EverVantage Consulting appoints Apurva Shah as its country manager
2Luminous urges children to be #BeExamReady in its latest campaign
3Burger King pulls a ‘rancid’ act through its Mouldy Whopper campaign