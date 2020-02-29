Dettol Toilet Soap maintains its top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 7: BARC

By: |
Published: February 29, 2020 4:04:04 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

Top 10 advertisers, Top 10 brandsHUL’s ad volume rose 3.2% in Week 7

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Toilet Soap retains its position as the most advertised brand in week 7, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 7 to 1,85,193 as opposed to 1,79,339 in Week 6. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who witnessed a 3.3% drop in its ad volumes with 1,28,430 insertion in week 7 from 1,32,883 ad volumes in week 6. Similarly, ITC Ltd and Cadburys India Ltd also saw a dip of 5% and 6.6%, respectively, in their ad volumes yet managed to maintain their spot. Interestingly, Lakme Lever Ltd grabbed the ninth spot in week 7 as opposed to the tenth it occupied in week 6 as its ad volumes rose 27.8% to 21,622 in week 7.

Related News
Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd179339
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd132883
3ITC Ltd51958
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd37552
5Cadburys India Ltd34363
6Procter & Gamble25073
7Colgate Palmolive India Ltd22978
8Smithkline Beecham20482
9Godrej Consumer Products Ltd18109
10Lakme Lever Ltd16909
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd185193
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd128430
3ITC Ltd49342
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd38131
5Cadburys India Ltd32075
6Colgate Palmolive India Ltd24537
7Smithkline Beecham23595
8Procter & Gamble23453
9Lakme Lever Ltd21622
10Godrej Consumer Products Ltd18860
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Dettol Toilet Soaps once again emerged as the most advertised brand with 22,179 ad insertions as it increases its ad volumes by 5% in week 7. German transnational technology company Trivago climbed up the ladder to grab the second spot in week 7 as opposed to fourth position it held in week 6 as it saw 1.8% increase in its ad volumes. Interestingly, RB’s Lizol, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the third spot in week 7 with 14,046 insertions. 

Interestingly, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner which stood at the second position in week 6, was absent from the week 7 list. Similarly, Harpic 10/10, Surf Excel Easy Wash and Veet Men Hair Removal Cream which stood at the seventh, eighth and tenth position also were absent from the week 6 list. Meanwhile, Policybazaar.com, Strepsils Orange and Dove Hair Fall Rescue made an entry to the list in week 6 at seventh, ninth and tenth position, respectively. 

Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Dettol Toilet Soaps21099
2Harpic Bathroom Cleaner15462
3Olx.in14034
4Trivago13996
5Dettol Antiseptic Liquid13335
6Lux Toilet Soap11929
7Harpic 10/1011537
8Surf Excel Easy Wash11445
9Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel9930
10Veet Men Hair Removal Cream9736
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Dettol Toilet Soaps22179
2Trivago14250
3Lizol14046
4Olx.in13889
5Lux Toilet Soap11960
6Dettol Antiseptic Liquid11683
7Policybazaar.com11341
8Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel10407
9Strepsils Orange10232
10Dove Hair Fall Rescue9863
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Dettol Toilet Soap maintains its top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 7 BARC
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sprite’s new ad urges consumers ‘Garmi mein Doubt Hatao, Sprite Uthao’ with its latest campaign
2Pee Safe urges women to stand up for their well-being; launches #BeSafewithPeeSafe campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu
3Essence wins integrated media duties for Faces Canada