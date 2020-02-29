Dettol Toilet Soap maintains its top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 7: BARC

HUL ’s ad volume rose 3.2% in Week 7

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Toilet Soap retains its position as the most advertised brand in week 7, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 7 to 1,85,193 as opposed to 1,79,339 in Week 6. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who witnessed a 3.3% drop in its ad volumes with 1,28,430 insertion in week 7 from 1,32,883 ad volumes in week 6. Similarly, ITC Ltd and Cadburys India Ltd also saw a dip of 5% and 6.6%, respectively, in their ad volumes yet managed to maintain their spot. Interestingly, Lakme Lever Ltd grabbed the ninth spot in week 7 as opposed to the tenth it occupied in week 6 as its ad volumes rose 27.8% to 21,622 in week 7.

Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 179339 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 132883 3 ITC Ltd 51958 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 37552 5 Cadburys India Ltd 34363 6 Procter & Gamble 25073 7 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 22978 8 Smithkline Beecham 20482 9 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 18109 10 Lakme Lever Ltd 16909 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 185193 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 128430 3 ITC Ltd 49342 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 38131 5 Cadburys India Ltd 32075 6 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 24537 7 Smithkline Beecham 23595 8 Procter & Gamble 23453 9 Lakme Lever Ltd 21622 10 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 18860 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Dettol Toilet Soaps once again emerged as the most advertised brand with 22,179 ad insertions as it increases its ad volumes by 5% in week 7. German transnational technology company Trivago climbed up the ladder to grab the second spot in week 7 as opposed to fourth position it held in week 6 as it saw 1.8% increase in its ad volumes. Interestingly, RB’s Lizol, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the third spot in week 7 with 14,046 insertions.

Interestingly, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner which stood at the second position in week 6, was absent from the week 7 list. Similarly, Harpic 10/10, Surf Excel Easy Wash and Veet Men Hair Removal Cream which stood at the seventh, eighth and tenth position also were absent from the week 6 list. Meanwhile, Policybazaar.com, Strepsils Orange and Dove Hair Fall Rescue made an entry to the list in week 6 at seventh, ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Dettol Toilet Soaps 21099 2 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 15462 3 Olx.in 14034 4 Trivago 13996 5 Dettol Antiseptic Liquid 13335 6 Lux Toilet Soap 11929 7 Harpic 10/10 11537 8 Surf Excel Easy Wash 11445 9 Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel 9930 10 Veet Men Hair Removal Cream 9736 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals