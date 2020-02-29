Dettol Toilet Soap maintains its top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 7: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Toilet Soap retains its position as the most advertised brand in week 7, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 7 to 1,85,193 as opposed to 1,79,339 in Week 6. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who witnessed a 3.3% drop in its ad volumes with 1,28,430 insertion in week 7 from 1,32,883 ad volumes in week 6. Similarly, ITC Ltd and Cadburys India Ltd also saw a dip of 5% and 6.6%, respectively, in their ad volumes yet managed to maintain their spot. Interestingly, Lakme Lever Ltd grabbed the ninth spot in week 7 as opposed to the tenth it occupied in week 6 as its ad volumes rose 27.8% to 21,622 in week 7.
|Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|179339
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|132883
|3
|ITC Ltd
|51958
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|37552
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|34363
|6
|Procter & Gamble
|25073
|7
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|22978
|8
|Smithkline Beecham
|20482
|9
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|18109
|10
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|16909
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|185193
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|128430
|3
|ITC Ltd
|49342
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|38131
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|32075
|6
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|24537
|7
|Smithkline Beecham
|23595
|8
|Procter & Gamble
|23453
|9
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|21622
|10
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|18860
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Dettol Toilet Soaps once again emerged as the most advertised brand with 22,179 ad insertions as it increases its ad volumes by 5% in week 7. German transnational technology company Trivago climbed up the ladder to grab the second spot in week 7 as opposed to fourth position it held in week 6 as it saw 1.8% increase in its ad volumes. Interestingly, RB’s Lizol, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the third spot in week 7 with 14,046 insertions.
Interestingly, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner which stood at the second position in week 6, was absent from the week 7 list. Similarly, Harpic 10/10, Surf Excel Easy Wash and Veet Men Hair Removal Cream which stood at the seventh, eighth and tenth position also were absent from the week 6 list. Meanwhile, Policybazaar.com, Strepsils Orange and Dove Hair Fall Rescue made an entry to the list in week 6 at seventh, ninth and tenth position, respectively.
|Week:6 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|21099
|2
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|15462
|3
|Olx.in
|14034
|4
|Trivago
|13996
|5
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|13335
|6
|Lux Toilet Soap
|11929
|7
|Harpic 10/10
|11537
|8
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|11445
|9
|Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel
|9930
|10
|Veet Men Hair Removal Cream
|9736
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|22179
|2
|Trivago
|14250
|3
|Lizol
|14046
|4
|Olx.in
|13889
|5
|Lux Toilet Soap
|11960
|6
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|11683
|7
|Policybazaar.com
|11341
|8
|Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel
|10407
|9
|Strepsils Orange
|10232
|10
|Dove Hair Fall Rescue
|9863
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.