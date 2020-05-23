Dettol Toilet Soap emerges as the most advertised brand in Week 19: BARC

Interestingly, Reckitt Benckiser owned Dettol Toilet Soap sat on top of the most advertised brands for week 19

Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Toilet Soap emerged as the most advertised brand even as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reigned over the television space as the biggest advertiser during May 9-15, 2020 (week 19) , according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL topped the charts with 1,34,396 insertions. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd with 88,308 insertions, while ITC Ltd stood at third position with 29,214 ad volumes. Amul’s parent company GCMMF stood at the fourth place with 24,608 ad volumes. Brooke Bond Lipton India Limited trailed behind at the fifth position with 23,773 ad insertions.

Rank Advertiser Insertions Week 19 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 134396 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 88308 3 ITC Ltd 29214 4 GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed) 24608 5 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 23773 6 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 21608 7 Wipro Ltd 20267 8 Procter & Gamble Home Products 15684 9 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited 15634 10 Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited 15215 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Interestingly, Reckitt Benckiser owned Dettol Toilet Soap sat on top of the most advertised brands for week 19 with 18,044 ad insertions. HUL’s soap brand Lux Toilet Soap claimed the second position with 17,524 ad insertions, followed by Policybazaar.com at third place with 15,215 ad volumes. RB’s Dettol Intense cool Soap emerged as the fourth most advertised brand with 14,884 ad insertions with Lizol trailing behind at the fifth place with 13,939 ad volumes.

Rank Brands Insertions Week 19 1 Dettol Toilet Soaps 18044 2 Lux Toilet Soap 17524 3 Policybazaar.Com 15215 4 Dettol Intense Cool Soap 14884 5 Lizol 13939 6 Horlicks 12220 7 Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner 11702 8 Colgate Dental Cream 11662 9 Dettol Antiseptic Liquid 11351 10 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 10404 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

