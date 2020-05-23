Dettol Toilet Soap emerges as the most advertised brand in Week 19: BARC

As per BARC data, Hindustan Unilever Limited claimed the top spot as the biggest advertiser
Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Toilet Soap emerged as the most advertised brand even as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reigned over the television space as the biggest advertiser during May 9-15, 2020 (week 19) , according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL topped the charts with 1,34,396 insertions. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd with 88,308 insertions, while ITC Ltd stood at third position with 29,214 ad volumes. Amul’s parent company GCMMF stood at the fourth place with 24,608 ad volumes. Brooke Bond Lipton India Limited trailed behind at the fifth position with 23,773 ad insertions.
|Rank
|Advertiser
|Insertions
|Week 19
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|134396
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|88308
|3
|ITC Ltd
|29214
|4
|GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed)
|24608
|5
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|23773
|6
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|21608
|7
|Wipro Ltd
|20267
|8
|Procter & Gamble Home Products
|15684
|9
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
|15634
|10
|Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited
|15215
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Interestingly, Reckitt Benckiser owned Dettol Toilet Soap sat on top of the most advertised brands for week 19 with 18,044 ad insertions. HUL’s soap brand Lux Toilet Soap claimed the second position with 17,524 ad insertions, followed by Policybazaar.com at third place with 15,215 ad volumes. RB’s Dettol Intense cool Soap emerged as the fourth most advertised brand with 14,884 ad insertions with Lizol trailing behind at the fifth place with 13,939 ad volumes.
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|Week 19
|1
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|18044
|2
|Lux Toilet Soap
|17524
|3
|Policybazaar.Com
|15215
|4
|Dettol Intense Cool Soap
|14884
|5
|Lizol
|13939
|6
|Horlicks
|12220
|7
|Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner
|11702
|8
|Colgate Dental Cream
|11662
|9
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|11351
|10
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|10404
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
