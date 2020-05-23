  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dettol Toilet Soap emerges as the most advertised brand in Week 19: BARC

Published: May 23, 2020 12:43:57 PM

As per BARC data, Hindustan Unilever Limited claimed the top spot as the biggest advertiser

Interestingly, Reckitt Benckiser owned Dettol Toilet Soap sat on top of the most advertised brands for week 19

Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Toilet Soap emerged as the most advertised brand even as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reigned over the television space as the biggest advertiser during May 9-15, 2020 (week 19) , according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL topped the charts with 1,34,396 insertions. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd with 88,308 insertions, while ITC Ltd stood at third position with 29,214 ad volumes. Amul’s parent company GCMMF stood at the fourth place with 24,608 ad volumes. Brooke Bond Lipton India Limited trailed behind at the fifth position with 23,773 ad insertions.

RankAdvertiserInsertions
  Week 19
1Hindustan Lever Ltd134396
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd88308
3ITC Ltd29214
4GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed)24608
5Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd23773
6Colgate Palmolive India Ltd21608
7Wipro Ltd20267
8Procter & Gamble Home Products15684
9Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited15634
10Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited15215
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Interestingly, Reckitt Benckiser owned Dettol Toilet Soap sat on top of the most advertised brands for week 19 with 18,044 ad insertions. HUL’s soap brand Lux Toilet Soap claimed the second position with 17,524 ad insertions, followed by Policybazaar.com at third place with 15,215 ad volumes. RB’s Dettol Intense cool Soap emerged as the fourth most advertised brand with 14,884 ad insertions with Lizol trailing behind at the fifth place with 13,939 ad volumes.

 

RankBrandsInsertions
  Week 19
1Dettol Toilet Soaps18044
2Lux Toilet Soap17524
3Policybazaar.Com15215
4Dettol Intense Cool Soap14884
5Lizol13939
6Horlicks12220
7Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner11702
8Colgate Dental Cream11662
9Dettol Antiseptic Liquid11351
10Harpic Bathroom Cleaner10404
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Read Also: Dentsumcgarrybowen is not a consolidation of business and brands, it’s the creation of a new agency network: Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network, India

