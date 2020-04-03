Dettol promotes hand hygiene in its latest campaign

Leading health experts across the world stress on handwashing as the best preventive measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus

As the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, Dettol has rolled out it’s new campaign to spread awareness on the importance of handwashing. Created by McCann India, the campaign aims to encourage consumers to drive home the point in a simple manner on how soap can keep germs away.

The campaign highlights measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, by showcasing the importance of hand hygiene as leading health experts across the world stress on it as the best preventive measure to avoid the spread of the virus. According to Gaurav Jain, SVP, RB Health South Asia, handwashing with any soaps is an easily accessible and highly effective method to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.

According to the agency, the advertisement is thoroughly filmed inhouse to put a point, in a simple and illustrative manner. “We are living in testing times, on one hand we have to make sure we strictly adhere to the guideline of staying at home and at same time we need to find innovative ways of contributing from home, this is an example of the same,” Prasoon Joshi, CEO and COO, McCann Worldgroup, stated.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) is a British multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Slough, England. The company was formed by the merger of British company Reckitt & Colman plc and Dutch company Benckiser NV in 1999. RB has operations in over 60 countries with power brands which include household names such as Dettol, Harpic, Lizol, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, Mortein, Vanish, Air Wick, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Scholl, Clearasil, Finish, Calgon, Woolite. The company has over 40,000 RB employees worldwide.

