Dettol launches new ad campaign #ShowerCooler

Dettol has launched its new campaign #ShowerCooler. As a part of the campaign, Dettol has launched an ad film highlighting Dettol Intense Cool soap’s USP. The brand has also partnered with Indian Premier League Team, Rajasthan Royals as its official cooldown partner for IPL 2022. Additionally, Dettol Cool has launched a social media campaign #ShowerCooler. The campaign has been conceptualised by creative agency McCann Worldgroup.

Summer this year is exceptionally hot, and the company understands that a lot of its consumers are facing a tough time facing the heat, Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia, health and nutrition, Reckitt, stated. “Our product Dettol Intense Cool, along with its germ protection assurance offers a new proposition- feel up to 5°C cooler. Through our campaign #ShowerCooler, we are looking to reach out to our consumers who are looking for a suitable product leaving them feeling a lot cooler post a shower with Dettol’s Intense Cool soap. In addition, our partnership with Rajasthan Royals as its cooldown partners is ensuring that we reach a wider audience segment,” he added.

“The franchise strives to form associations with brands who share the same purpose as us and look to provide innovative products and solutions to its consumers,” Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer, Rajasthan Royals, stated.

Reckitt (Reckitt Benckiser) is the global consumer health and hygiene company, with operations in over 60 countries. RB’s portfolio has brands which include household names such as Dettol, Harpic, Lizol, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, Mortein, Vanish, Air Wick, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Scholl, Clearasil, Finish, Calgon, and Woolite.

Read Also: pTron India unveils its redesigned logo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook