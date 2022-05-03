Dettol Banega Swasth India launches its hygiene initiative

Dettol Banega Swasth India (DBSI) has launched Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat Yatra to create awareness on health, hygiene, and sanitation through a series of 90 nukkad nataks performed on boats across the ghats of Varanasi followed by schools in Gorakhpur. Aiming to help children, communities, and individuals develop conscious hand hygiene practices, the initiative under Reckitt is implemented by PLAN India.

With DBSI, Reckitt has been at the forefront of using campaigns to promote and enforce positive hygiene behaviour by hosting activities with children, Ravi Bhatnagar, director, external affairs and partnerships SOA, Reckitt, said. “The core idea is to create awareness about hand hygiene and help spread the message of overall health with use of creative formats guided by culturally adaptive behaviour change communication. DBSI aims to empower local communities to drive behaviour change that has a long-lasting impact on their lives,” he added.

The inauguration of the initiative in Varanasi was attended by Swami Sivananda, Padma Shri 2022, Daya Shankar Mishra, minister of state in the Ministry of Aayush of Uttar Pradesh, Mridula Jaiswal, mayor – Varanasi, Umesh Shukla, additional education director – Varanasi and Rakesh Singh, district education officer – Varanasi. The yatra commenced at Assi Ghat to go on to Rajghat, crossing a total of 84 ghats through the journey with 150 teachers conducting activities on the ghats, educating the audience on cleanliness, health and environment. The event came to a closure with ganga aarti. The overall initiative covered over 45 schools while reaching out to 300 teachers and 10,000 children.

For Mohammed Asif, executive director, Plan India, the ngo’s long-standing relationship with DBSI has helped bring about a change in people’s lives with Dettol Banega Swasth India. “Children are the future of our country, and the Dettol school hygiene education program’s outreach has helped create awareness and foster behaviour change for hygiene practices among children and adolescents. The association with this initiative helps bring forth the importance of hand hygiene among different communities through on-ground activities involving education leaders and seekers such as teachers and children,” he stated.

Read Also: PlanetSpark rolls out Mother’s Day campaign #SparkHerSmile

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook