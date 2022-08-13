Detailed and uninterrupted reading continues to draw readers to newspaper: Report

Digital is the major source for news, but print continues to be strong amongst older, according to a new report ‘The State of Print’ by Nielsen. According to the report, the detailed news about lot of topics was one of the main reasons drawing readers to newspaper. The other reasons were – it does not block with unnecessary advertisement, trustworthy source of news, favourite sections are easy to find in newspaper, there are certain interesting sections in newspaper, and lastly uninterrupted reading. For non readers, digital as a platform with all types of news format (short/long form, AV) is a big pull.

The report also highlighted that today media spends need to be one percent to nine percent of revenue to stay competitive. Globally, on an average, a brand reinvests 3.8% of its revenues into advertising. New brands are at higher end of range whereas established brands towards lower end of range. Meanwhile, APAC average stands at about 4.6%.

According to the report, digital return on investments (ROIs) are the strongest across all brands. Print ROI stands close to TV for smaller brands, and for larger brands TV is ahead of print. Print remains ahead of OOH across all categories.

Nielsen further explained the narrative that print should be driving. These include effectiveness potency of print, concentrated power of print – no issues such as distracted audience due to multitasking, print’s towering position on trust, solid on brand safety, unflinching loyalty of print audiences to their title, fairly strong micro targeting power of print, print enables innovative formats (comparatively less expensive than TV).

Besides narrative, the report also highlighted actions that are needed from publishers. Print publishers need to institute Advisory council including advertisers and planners, work together with digital to encourage cross media planning, don’t shy away from measurement – measure, propagate. It further added that it is important to invest in recruiting young audience. “Can print do a three times a week, four pager supplements specific to youth – one day on gadgets, one day on beauty, one day on what is trending in social media, college rankings, new global career opportunities/interviews with some who have undertaken new career options, among others.” This can become a hook for inculcating readership habit, as well as a potential ad revenue generator, the report stated.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: ITC launches corporate film to celebrate the contributions of India’s freedom fighters

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook