Design & Construct ropes in Yuvraj Singh as its brand ambassador

Design & Construct signed a three-year partnership contract with the cricketer

Designandconstruct.in, a unit of All About Buildings Pvt Ltd, has roped in Yuvraj Singh as the company’s first-ever brand ambassador. As a part of the association, the cricketer will be the face of the end-to-end home construction company. He has invested in Design & Construct as a step ahead in endorsing the company’s overarching progress.

Design & Construct signed a three-year partnership contract with the cricketer. As a part of the strategic partnership, Singh will be an equity partner and the brand ambassador for the company. “Yuvraj Singh is the most passionate and fierce cricketer the world has ever seen. His character, dependability, and aggression represent our market approach and customer acquisition strategies. Moreover, our vision corresponds to those of Yuvraj and we are confident that he is the perfect fit to represent our brand,” Priyadarshi Mishra, CEO and founder, Design & Construct said.

“Currently, we are making a mark in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, and Mumbai with our advanced construction technology. Going forward, we have plans of expansion in eight more cities across India by next year. We believe that this partnership will be fruitful for the company’s growth, visibility, and reach in the market,” he added.

“In the coming years, Design & Construct will be the go-to destination for individual home construction. The brand’s motto of making dream homes affordable, accessible, and hassle-free is what convinced me to be a part of it. I am looking forward to my association with them,” Singh added on his association.

Incepted in 2021, Design & Construct is a tech-enabled construction company. The company is foraying ahead with its build-to-order individual house construction model. The recent partnership with Yuvraj Singh is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and long-term goals, the company said in a statement.

Read Also: RIO Pads urges women to choose the right pad for heavy flow

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook