Dermalogica signs Neha Dhupia as brand ambassador

The actor will promote the brand’s philosophy of skin health

Dermalogica, a professional skincare brand from the Hindustan Unilever portfolio, has roped in actor Neha Dhupia as its first-ever brand ambassador. “Dhupia has been using Dermalogica in her skincare routine for almost two decades and was the perfect choice as the face of the brand. Committed to healthy skin while embracing one’s natural skin type and texture, Neha aligns with the brand’s values,” the company said in a statement. Dhupia will appear in the digital advertisements of the brand as well as play an active role in Dermalogica India’s social media campaigns.

“This feels serendipitous to me. I’ve been a fan of Dermalogica skincare products for almost two decades and now to be able to represent the brand is a privilege. The brand has literally saved my skin and seen me through arc lights, the unforgiving lens of the camera and even two kids! I love that the brand promotes skin health, and empowers women and men to feel good in their own skin. We have lots of exciting things planned together so stay tuned,” Dhupia said.

“Neha has been an ardent Dermalogica user for nearly two decades. She has regularly consulted our team for skincare treatments and solutions. So, when we thought about an ambassador who trusted and lived by the values of Dermalogica, she was the natural choice. The first choice of skincare professionals across the globe, Dermalogica will now accelerate education and assure our consumers their healthiest skin ever with result-oriented treatments and products. We are truly excited to have Neha join us in this mission,” Pushkaraj Shenai, head, ProBeauty Brands, Unilever, added on the association with the actor.

