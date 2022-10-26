Denver rolls out its digital campaign featuring Sudeep Kiccha, Mahesh Babu, and Silambarasan

Denver has unveiled its new digital campaign which aims to resonate with its value of true character and ambition among men. The campaign features its brand ambassadors, Sudeep Kiccha, Mahesh Babu, and Silambarasan.

“Reaching out to young people on digital platforms is an extension of our existing television commercial (TVC) campaigns. We look forward to the responses and engagement,” Saurabh Gupta, managing director (MD) and chairman, Venesa Care Pvt Ltd, said.

According to the company, Denver brought together its brand ambassadors and celebrities, Sudeep Kiccha, Mahesh Babu, and Silambarasan, on a common digital platform, as they are synonymous with successful men while representing the confidence around them, which reiterates the brands’ fundamental message.

