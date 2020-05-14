Dentsumcgarrybowen is not a consolidation of business and brands, it’s the creation of a new agency network: Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network, India

dentsumcgarrybowen will bring together over 3,000 creatives from 24 markets across 33 locations

Earlier today, Dentsu Aegis Network announced the launch of dentsumcgarrybowen, a global full-service creative agency bringing together mcgarrybowen and Dentsu brand agencies. “dentsumcgarrybowen marks the creation of a new global creative agency network that brings together the strengths of mcgarrybowen in the West and Dentsu in the East. This is, however, not a merger. We are not consolidating our business and brands.This is the creation of a new agency network,” Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network, India told BrandWagon Online.

The new global entity which involved months in the making globally is part of the newly formed creative line of business at Dentsu Aegis Network that includes creative, content, design and experience agencies outside of Japan, including Dentsu brand agencies, Isobar, John Brown and Dentsu PR agencies, including Mitchell. “Consumer lifestyles are drastically changing on a global basis. The current COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating this trend, and we are entering an age of uncertainty. dentsumcgarrybowen has integrated multi-cultural capabilities and talent across the globe to mine new approaches with ease and at scale,”Bhadkamkar added.

dentsumcgarrybowen will be led by global co-presidents, Merlee Jayme and Jon Dupuis, who will report to Jean Lin, global CEO, creative, Dentsu Aegis Network. Gordon Bowen, founder and global chairman of mcgarrybowen will take on the role of global chairman of dentsumcgarrybowen, in addition to his role of chief creative officer, Dentsu Aegis Network. According to Jean Lin, global CEO, creative, Dentsu Aegis Network, in this new world, business and brands need to differentiate with authenticity more than ever, and to create trust, consumers need to see and feel this behaviour across all brand touch points. “The formation of dentsumcgarrybowen, together with the rich experience capabilities of sister agency Isobar, will enable Dentsu Aegis Network to deliver powerful global solutions for our clients through creative experiences at scale across the customer journey.”

dentsumcgarrybowen will bring together over 3,000 creatives from 24 markets across 33 locations. The agency will serve companies such as Ajinomoto, American Express, Asahi Breweries, Canon, Disney, Hershey, Kao, Marriott, Shiseido, Subway, The Coca-Cola Company, Toyota, and United Airlines.

Read Also: TikTok appoints Ashok Cherian as the marketing head for India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook