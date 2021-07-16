dentsumcgarrybowen India elevates Indrajeet Mookherjee to managing partner

He is armed with more than two decades of experience in leadership roles across some of the leading communication networks in India

Integrated agency dentsumcgarrybowen (dentsuMB) has promoted Indrajeet Mookherjee to the role of managing partner. Mookherjee will now lead the agency nationally and will report into Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group.

Prior to this, Mookherjee was president – South, dentsuMB where he led operations for offices in Bangalore, Chennai, and Kochi. He joined dentsu India as executive vice president (EVP) in 2016. Prior to dentsu, he was managing director at Soho Square, Indonesia – part of the Ogilvy Group.

He is armed with more than two decades of experience in leadership roles across some of the leading communication networks in India and Indonesia including names such as Lowe Lintas, Ogilvy and Leo Burnett. He has also worked on brands such as Unilever, Nestle, Mondelez, Apple, Himalaya Herbal, AB InBev and Toyota.

As we continue to strengthen and reshape our creative offering in the Indian market, we needed a leader who is experienced, connected, and understands the nuances of the communication landscape, Rao said. “Indrajeet, with his experience in managing brands and categories across South and Southeast Asia, was the perfect choice to helm our operations. The dentsuMB group of agencies, which already boasts Indian agencies like Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney in our stable, are growing at a rapid pace, and I look forward to Indrajeet and his talented dentsumcgarrybowen team, strengthening our creative offering even further,” he added further.

“I join the leadership team of dentsuMB India at a very exciting time where our business is seeing unprecedented change. However, the one constant is the power of ideas and how we deliver business outcomes for our client partners. And that’s where I am hugely inspired by the global legacy of dentsuMB as a creative powerhouse and develop work that wins in the world and leads to better business results for brands. I am looking forward to working with our talented team and group leaders to build and create a truly integrated agency,” Mookherjee stated.

