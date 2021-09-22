dentsuMB wins mainline advertising mandate for TVS Raider in India

The TVS Raider is targeted at Gen Z.

dentsu India’s integrated creative agency dentsuMB has bagged the mainline advertising mandate for the newly launched TVS Raider. As per the mandate, the agency will handle the strategic planning and creative duties for TVS Raider in India. “The TVS Raider is targeted at Gen Z. With dentsuMB as our creative agency, we have built signature brands like the TVS NTORQ 125 (Sporty Scooter) and TVS IQUBE (Electric). We look forward to delivering a compelling brand experience for TVS Raider in line with its outstanding product offering,” Aniruddha Haldar, vice president marketing – commuters, corporate brand and dealer transformation, TVS Motor Company, said.

dentsuMB is part of the newly formed dentsuMB Group that also includes the agencies Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, Dentsu One and Dentsu Impact. For Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group, it is a privilege to partner with TVS Motor on this new journey. “Our team is in sync with the brand’s vision for Gen Z and understands their pulse very well. We look forward to delivering our best that will in turn help the brand achieve its fresh but much-deserved milestones,” he stated.

In addition to the dentsu branded agencies, dentsu international’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen. The network also includes the locally-acquired brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, mcgarrybowen India, Fractal Ink Design Studio Linked by Isobar, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

