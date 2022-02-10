dentsuMB wins digital creative mandate for Social Alpha

As part of the mandate, dentsuMB will develop the communication framework and create campaigns that showcase the initiatives across Social Alpha’s social media assets

dentsuMB has won the digital creative mandate for Social Alpha. As part of the mandate, dentsuMB will develop the communication framework and create campaigns that showcase the initiatives across Social Alpha’s social media assets. The focus will also be on the core mission of the brand, which is to create social, economic, and environmental impact through the power of innovation and entrepreneurship, the agency said in a statement. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Bangalore office. It was won following a multi-agency pitch, the agency said in a statement.

“It will be a unique journey given the nature of services that Social Alpha provides and the divergent startup sectors it works with. At the heart of Social Alpha, is a clearly defined purpose ‘of making a difference to the lives of millions’ and we hope to collaborate on bringing these beautiful stories of impact and change to a larger audience,” Indrajeet Mookherjee, managing partner, dentsuMB, said.

Social Alpha is a multistage innovation curation and venture development platform for science and technology start-ups that aims to address critical social, economic and environmental challenges. It aims to support mission-aligned entrepreneurs through a network of innovation labs, startup incubators, accelerator programmes, seed funds and market access mechanisms. It claims to have nurtured more than 200 start-ups including over 60 seed investments.

“At Social Alpha, we work with innovators who are on a mission to solve some of the most complex challenges of humanity with entrepreneurial risk-taking. While we take extreme pride in what our startups do, we needed help in communicating the inspiring work of our portfolio companies with an intent to attract more innovators and enablers to this emerging sector,” Manoj Kumar, CEO and co-founder, Social Alpha, said.

