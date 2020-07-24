dentsu X, Zenith, Mindshare among RECMA’s top media agencies for growth

The study is based on four parameters – qualitative scores and benchmark, vitality analysis, structure analysis and activity volume

In the ‘new business and client portfolio growth’ category released by independent research firm Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry (RECMA), dentsu X, Zenith and Mindshare have claimed the top three spots with new business wins worth $247 million, $138 million and $113 million respectively. The study is based on four parameters – qualitative scores and benchmark, vitality analysis, structure analysis and activity volume.

According to the report, the other agencies in the list include names and business wins of Madison ($ 130 million), OMD incl. Mudramax ($46 million), PHD ($40 million), MediaCom ($40 million). The other agencies that have been named in the list are Vizeum, Essence, Carat, Havas Media, Lodestar UM, Motivator, Starcom, Initiative and Wavemaker.

As per dentsu X India, it has recorded a growth of 35% in 2019 as compared to 2018. The increasing number of discerning marketers, recognising the difference dX delivers in this accelerated changing and challenging market, is a huge validation of our design, Divya Karani, chief executive officer, dentsu X India said.

RECMA has also ranked dentsu X Global as the world’s fastest growing media agency for the second consecutive year. Here, dentsu X Global has been ranked number one in terms of year-on-year growth globally at 18.4%. “This recognition sets the foundation for the ambitious future we have ahead of us and shows that our focus on Experience beyond Exposure is resonating with clients who are looking for an agency that not just delivers results, but also differentiation,” Mike Nakamura, global president, dentsu X elaborated.

RECMA is the independent company to publish a wide range of media agency notation reports on a global scale. The company provides strategic intelligence reference tools to help the top 500 global advertisers in their decision-making and agency sourcing. RECMA collects and analyses data from more than 1400 media agencies in 90 countries.

Read Also: BBH to be integrated into Publicis Groupe; to be led by Subhash Kamath and Russell Barrett in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook