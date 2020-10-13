dentsu X retains the media mandate on AMFI

dentsu X was also the incumbent, having handled the brand since 2016

Integrated media specialist dentsu X India, from the house of dentsu international, has won the media mandate for the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch.

dentsu X was also the incumbent, having handled the brand since the launch of the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign in 2016. The other agencies contending for the business were Mindshare, Madison and Initiative. “We are pleased to renew our relationship with dentsu X. The agency has shown an in-depth understanding of the category and consumer. It appreciates both – the consumer motivations as well as the client’s perspectives, to deploy investments designed to deliver on our business objectives. dentsu X, in effect, has been an integral partner and not just an agency,” Nilesh Shah, chairman, AMFI said.

According to N. S. Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI, the team at dentsu X has always exceeded expectations. “It understands the eco-system and deploys platform-agnostic solutions and innovations to deliver on business KPIs,” he added.

For Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India, this is a resounding validation of dentsu X’s work in building the business, driving sustainable value year-on-year and the close teaming with all our AMFI members.

dentsu X comprises three agencies; dX-matrix, dX-cubic and dX-palette. dentsu X is the agency on record for large, marquee clients such as Reckitt Benckiser, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, SEBI, Honda Motorcycles, Suzuki Motorcycles, OPPO, OnePlus, HDFC Ergo and Honda Cars among others.

In addition to the dentsu branded agencies, dentsu international’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen. The network also includes the locally-acquired brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, mcgarrybowen India, Fractal Ink Design Studio Linked by Isobar, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

