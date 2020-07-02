Dentsu X, Mindshare, Madison Media among COMvergence’s ‘New Business Barometer List 2019’

Dentsu X, Mindshare, Madison Media have gained total new business for the year worth US $309 million, $230 million and $219 million respectively

In the ‘New Business Barometer List for 2019’ released by independent international research consultancy COMvergence, Dentsu X, Mindshare, Madison Media have claimed the top three spots in terms of total new business for the year worth US $309 million, $230 million and $219 million respectively. The COMvergence report evaluates agency business momentum by measuring 21 media agencies on major media business moves, retentions, and new assignments from the existing clients.

According to the report the three companies’ total ad spend on new client wins stood at

US $309, US $155 and US $134 million respectively. In terms of ad spends on new wins, other agencies in the list stood at- Zenith (US $151 million), m/SIX (US$ 90 million), MediaCom (US$80 million), Havas Media ($23 million), Lodestar UM ($48 million), Motivator (US $60 million), PHD (US $33 million), Starcom (US $99 million), Essence (US $23 million), OMD MudraMax (US $24 million), Performics (US $21 million), OMD (US $24 million), Platform GSK (US $1 million). Moreover, Vizeum (US $1 million), Arena Media (US $10 million), Carat (US $1 Million), Wavemaker (US $33 Million) and Initiative (US $28 million) have also been included in the list.

According to Divya Karani, chief executive officer, dentsu X India, dentsu X has been rapidly scaling up for the past five years with lead marketers such as Reckitt Benckiser, Maruti Suzuki and Honda Cars, all awarding us their businesses. “We will accelerate further and continue to partner our clients’ businesses,” she added further.

