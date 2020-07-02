Dentsu X, Mindshare, Madison Media among COMvergence’s ‘New Business Barometer List 2019’

By: |
Published: July 2, 2020 9:07 PM

The COMvergence report evaluates agency business momentum by measuring 21 media agencies on major media business moves

Dentsu X, Mindshare, Madison Media have gained total new business for the year worth US $309 million, $230 million and $219 million respectivelyDentsu X, Mindshare, Madison Media have gained total new business for the year worth US $309 million, $230 million and $219 million respectively

In the ‘New Business Barometer List for 2019’ released by independent international research consultancy COMvergence, Dentsu X, Mindshare, Madison Media have claimed the top three spots in terms of total new business for the year worth US $309 million, $230 million and $219 million respectively. The COMvergence report evaluates agency business momentum by measuring 21 media agencies on major media business moves, retentions, and new assignments from the existing clients.

According to the report the three companies’ total ad spend on new client wins stood at
US $309, US $155 and US $134 million respectively. In terms of ad spends on new wins, other agencies in the list stood at- Zenith (US $151 million), m/SIX (US$ 90 million), MediaCom (US$80 million), Havas Media ($23 million), Lodestar UM ($48 million), Motivator (US $60 million), PHD (US $33 million), Starcom (US $99 million), Essence (US $23 million), OMD MudraMax (US $24 million), Performics (US $21 million), OMD (US $24 million), Platform GSK (US $1 million). Moreover, Vizeum (US $1 million), Arena Media (US $10 million), Carat (US $1 Million), Wavemaker (US $33 Million) and Initiative (US $28 million) have also been included in the list.

Related News

According to Divya Karani, chief executive officer, dentsu X India, dentsu X has been rapidly scaling up for the past five years with lead marketers such as Reckitt Benckiser, Maruti Suzuki and Honda Cars, all awarding us their businesses. “We will accelerate further and continue to partner our clients’ businesses,” she added further.

Read Also: Kalyan Jewellers elevates Sanjay Raghuraman to CEO; appoints two new directors on the company’s board

Read Also: From mobile handset players to apps; what do Chinese brands need to do to douse the fire

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Dentsu X Mindshare Madison Media among COMvergences New Business Barometer List 2019
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Emami may take legal action against HUL over rebranding of ‘Fair & Lovely’
2Tonic Worldwide launches personalised video marketing solution for brands
3Mahindra Group appoints Amit Raje as executive vice president – Partnerships and Alliances