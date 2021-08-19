dentsu X India wins media mandate for MyGlamm

MyGlamm products, launched in October 2017, are available both online and offline.

dentsu X, the media agency from the house of dentsu India, has won the integrated media mandate for MyGlamm, a premium beauty product company. As per the mandate, dentsu X will contribute to the e-commerce enterprise’s expansion plans by designing and deploying an omnichannel media strategy.

“dentsu X was highly recommended to us, and to our delight, in a very short period, we have discovered exactly why! Their strategic thinking, experience, speed-to-market products, and efficiencies have completely impressed us. Partnering with them on our go-to-market strategy is reassuring, given their data-driven clear-thinking and inventive approach in meeting consumer and company goals,” Apratim Majumder, chief marketing officer, MyGlamm said.

“We obsess over driving value and delivering the committed outcomes to all our clients’ businesses. Recognition and acknowledgement for our services are invaluable. We are delighted to partner with MyGlamm and move from pillar to strength,” Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu Media South Asia and CEO, dentsu X India added.

“We look forward to deftly navigate the e-commerce opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead,” Roopam Garg, COO, dentsu X India, stated on the association.

MyGlamm products, launched in October 2017, are available both online and offline. The brand claims to have over 15,000 points of sale across 70 cities in India. Recently, the brand closed its series C funding round at Rs 530 crores and is projecting to grow to an annualised revenue of Rs 750 crore by December 2021. Currently, MyGlamm has around 800 SKUs across makeup, skincare, personal care and recently entered the hair care segment as well. MyGlamm recently announced the acquisition of BabyChakra, a parenting platform. With this acquisition, MyGlamm and Baby Chakra will be investing Rs 100 crore in building the Mom-Baby Content to Commerce platform over the next three years.

Read Also: Games24x7 makes strategic investment in CricHeroes

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook