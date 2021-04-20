dentsu X India wins global media mandate for Galderma

Galderma started its India operations in 1999 and has its head office based in Mumbai

dentsu X India, the media agency from the house of dentsu international, has won the global media mandate of Galderma. The account was won following a comprehensive competitive pitch process. As per the mandate, the agency will oversee the media, strategy, planning, and buying for the total portfolio of Galderma products.

Galderma started its India operations in 1999 and has its head office based in Mumbai. It reaches out to 10,000 Dermatologists pan India and has a presence is across 65 cities. The company delivers science-based portfolio of brands and services across aesthetics, consumer care and prescription medicine. Its portfolio comprises a range of cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreens and solutions for skin conditions like acne, eczema and pigmentation.

“We are delighted to have dentsu X as our agency partner. dentsu X’s fresh approach to communication planning hinges on consumers’ motivations, hopes and aspirations. Their data driven, clear thinking and innovative approach in addressing consumer and business goals, will strongly support our vision of becoming the leaders in the field of skin health,” G. Sathya Narayanan, managing director – South Asia, Galderma said.

“We are so excited at the incredible opportunity to partner with Galderma. Their ground-breaking research provides a continual progression of an innovative portfolio. Delivering consumers’ experiences beyond mere exposures, we, together, have clear plans to convert our ambitious goals into reality,” Divya Karani, chief executive officer, dentsu X added on the association.

dentsu X is an integrated agency network combining communication and media planning services, data and behavioural insights, technology and content creation. In a saturated media environment, dentsu X delivers ‘Experience Beyond Exposure’, helping brands create memorable, personalised marketing solutions that meet rapidly changing consumer demands. dentsu X comprises of three agencies; dX-matrix, dX-cubic and dX-palette. dentsu X is the agency on record for marquee clients like Maruti Suzuki, Reckitt Benckiser, Toyota, SEBI, Association of Mutual Funds, Honda Motorcycles, Suzuki Motorcycles, OPPO, OnePlus, HDFC Ergo and Honda Cars among others.

