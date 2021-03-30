dentsu X India to manage the media duties for Roca Parryware

Roca Paryware claims that it is back to healthy double digit revenue growth since October, 2020

dentsu X India, the integrated media specialist from the house of dentsu international, has won the media account for Roca Bathroom Products Private Limited, also referred to as RBPPL or Roca Parryware. As per the mandate, dentsu X will oversee media strategy, planning, and buying for the entire portfolio of both brands, Roca and Parryware. The agency won the account following a media pitch.

Roca Paryware claims that it is back to healthy double digit revenue growth since October, 2020. Looking into the year ahead, there is huge optimism to sustain and grow even higher, KE Ranganathan, managing director, Roca Parryware said. “To drive this growth momentum, we are embarking on a focused brand campaign through mass media for our power brands – Roca and Parryware. While these two brands enjoy high brand recall among our customers, it is important for us to continue to stay on top-of-the-mind and embed relevant brand attributes. With this agenda we looked towards dentsu X for a solution. We were impressed by their understanding of our target audience and the bathroom space. Their proprietary tools and strategy will help us optimise each platform and enhance our reach. We are excited to work with dentsu X and develop innovative new media plans,” he added further on the association.

“We are delighted to be the strategic media partners to Roca Parryware. We look forward to partnering them in scaling new heights,” Divya Karani, chief executive officer, dentsu X added.

dentsu X is an integrated agency network combining communication and media planning services, content creation, technology, data and behavioural insights. The agency helps brands create memorable, personalised marketing solutions that meet rapidly changing consumer demands. It comprises of three agencies; dX-matrix, dX-cubic and dX-palette. dentsu X is the agency on record for clients such as Maruti Suzuki, Reckitt Benckiser, Toyota, SEBI, Association of Mutual Funds, Honda Motorcycles, Suzuki Motorcycles, OPPO, OnePlus, HDFC Ergo and Honda Cars among others.

Read Also: Havas Media bags integrated mandate of Micromax

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook