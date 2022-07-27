dentsu X India bags integrated media mandate for Tata 1mg

dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India, has won the media mandate for Tata 1mg – the digital healthcare platform. The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office. As per the mandate, dentsu X will oversee the brand’s planning and buying duties for traditional as well as digital media.

“We have got the opportunity to work with a future focussed and trusted brand like Tata 1mg. At dentsu X, we answer ‘Why beyond What’, led by our people, data and tech. We look forward to helping the brand with solutions based on the same,” Roopam Garg, CEO, dentsu X India, said.

“Through their data-driven methodology, they have already established themselves as an integrated media firm and among the best in their industry. We look forward to collaborating with them on cutting-edge media innovations and opportunities,” Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder, Tata 1mg, stated.

