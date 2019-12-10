dentsu X bags Reckitt Benckiser India’s media business

Reckitt Benckiser India has a diverse range of products under its portfolio including Dettol, Mortein, Strepsils, Harpic, among others

dentsu X has won the media mandate of one of the biggest FMCG company Reckitt Benckiser (RB) worth Rs 500 crore. Prior to dentsu X, RB’s media mandate was handled by IPG. The business will shift effectively from January 1, 2020.

Reckitt Benckiser India has a diverse range of products under its portfolio including Dettol, Mortein, Strepsils, Harpic, among others. With operations spanning over 60 countries, RB is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives. Underpinned by values such as innovation and partnership, at its core, RB has also been the flagbearer of the sustainability movement across many countries.

dentsu X India comprises of three agencies; dX-matrix, dX-cubic and dX-palette. With a distinct take on the evolving communication landscape, dentsu X believes in delivering experiences that are beyond mere exposures. It aims to deliver experiences which involve, engage, entertain, inform, deliver real value and ultimately forge a deep partnership between the brands and consumers. dentsu X’s fresh thinking and propositions are finding traction and resonance in the industry.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

