dentsu X bags digital media mandate for Dabur India

dentsu X, the integrated media agency from the house of dentsu India, has won the digital media mandate for Dabur India. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

According to Rajiv Dubey, head-media, Dabur India, over the past few years, the world has increasingly evolved towards digital transformation, allowing digital marketing to emerge as the go-to solution for brands and companies. “Dabur has been ramping up spends on digital exponentially in the past few years, with brands creating special digital-only content. We are happy to join hands with dentsu X – an agency that has been responsive to Dabur’s needs and appreciative of our brand vision and way of working. Their appreciation and deployment of data make them champions at maximising the potential of digital platforms,” he added.

Dabur as a brand invokes trust in the minds of its consumers, Divya Karani, CEO – South Asia media, dentsu highlighted. “It is the people, tech and tools of dentsu X that address and answer ‘the why beyond the what’. We are extremely excited and look forward to a deep partnership with Dabur, to drive business outcomes in the short and long term,” Roopam Garg, CEO, dentsu X India, elaborated.

