dentsu X bags digital mandate for Reckitt India

Reckitt India has consolidated the entire media mandate including strategy and planning across offline and digital with dentsu X, dentsu India’s media agency. The media agency has won the additional mandate of digital and strategy through a competitive pitch process. To be noted, dentsu X has been handling the offline media mandate for Reckitt India since 2020.

“This win certainly reflects our client’s confidence in dentsu’s ability to make a meaningful difference to their businesses,” Divya Karani, CEO, South Asia Media, dentsu, said.

This long-term partnership underlines Reckitt’s confidence in our expertise and we look forward to working with the brand on driving consumer centricity and innovations, Roopam Garg, chief executive officer, dentsu X, said. “With a distinct viewpoint on the evolving communication landscape, dentsu X believes in providing experiences that go beyond conventional media exposures. This consolidation certainly empowers us to drive the desired seamless consumer experience,” Garg added on the association with the brand.

“dentsu X understands our brand, our vision and our way of working. We are confident that the agency will continue to assist us in engaging with our audience while also contributing to our commercial objectives,” Gaurav Jain, senior vice president, South Asia, Reckitt, stated.

