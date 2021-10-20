  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dentsu Webchutney’s Gautam Reghunath and PG Aditiya resign; plans to launch their own venture next year

October 20, 2021 11:20 AM

Sidharth Rao to take direct charge of dentsu Webchutney from January 2022

Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney, and PG Aditiya, CCO, Dentsu Webchutney have resigned from their positions. With this, the agency will now be back under the direct charge of Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group. As per the agency, Reghunath and Aditiya will be leaving their positions early next year to set up their own venture. Meanwhile, the two will continue to work with Sidharth Rao through this period with an aim to provide a smooth transition for the team.

Gautam Reghunath and PG Aditiya have been the two most defining hires in the agency’s history, Sidharth Rao, founder, dentsu Webchutney and CEO, dentsuMB said. “As a founder, you want your people to find their calling at the company you build, and the legacy the two of them leave behind is the best possible example of this. From joining at entry-level positions in 2010 and 2012 respectively, and rising to the very top through hard work, passion and just simply being the best in the business at their jobs. It’s a story that makes me believe that we’ve created an organisation where anyone can shine. And now, they have a chance to do it for themselves as creative entrepreneurs,” he added.

For Gautam Reghunath and PG Aditiya, there is no other agency or network in the country where they would have had the chance to build their careers like they had at dentsu and at Webchutney. “We’ve spent nearly 90% of our careers here, so moving on is not a decision we’re taking lightly. Our personal views of what success, failure, and everything else in between looks like have been shaped at Webchutney and the people that we’ve had the privilege of working with and leading here,” they added.
