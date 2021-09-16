Dentsu Webchutney wins digital growth mandate for Uni Cards

Dentsu Webchutney is all set to establish and build a community around the product-promise of splitting payments at zero charges

Dentsu Webchutney, the digital creative agency from the house of dentsu India, has won the digital mandate for the fintech brand, Uni Cards. Through the association, the agency aims to grow the brand’s offering in a cluttered market. Dentsu Webchutney is all set to establish and build a community around the product promise of splitting payments at zero charges.

“We are in the era of fintech, which has proven to be the great equalizer in a short time. India has millions and millions of credit-eligible consumers waiting for unique, tailored financial solutions. Uni Cards is leading innovation here, and along with them, we are on a quest to redefine how credit is consumed in India,” Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney said.

As per Nitin Gupta, founder and CEO, Uni Cards, Uni is set to disrupt the credit industry by innovating and making extremely customer-centric products. “As a creative agency is known to successfully mold brands with iconic ideas, it was a no-brainer to partner with the best in business. It is the beginning of a long and exciting road for us at Uni Cards, and we are glad to partner with a team that has a nuanced understanding of the category that can lead us into long-term success,” he added.

“We want to bring the best creative minds from across dentsu and Webchutney to create memorable work in this very interesting category. Our teams have only just begun working together with Uni Cards and we can already feel their incredible passion for innovating for India and building products that will boost the country’s credit industry,” Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group India, stated.

