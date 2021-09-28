Dentsu Webchutney wins creative and media duties for Blackberrys Menswear

With this association, the agency plans to create a space of accessibility and style for the brand

Dentsu Webchutney, the digital creative agency from the house of dentsu India, has bagged the creative and media duties for the menswear brand, Blackberrys following a multi-agency pitch. With this association, the agency plans to create a space of accessibility and style for the brand. According to Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney , Blackberrys is an iconic Indian brand that has been innovating in menswear for decades. “The brand is a true homegrown giant in premium fashion. We want to bring the best of Dentsu Webchutney’s unique brand of creativity while also staying true to the brand Blackberrys’ legacy and ethos,” Raghunath added.

According to Nitin Mohan, director, Mohan Clothing Company Pvt. Ltd. ( MCCPL ), Blackberrys Menswear focuses on innovation, precision and a keen eye to detail. The brand’s apparel leans heavily on being fashion forward and tailoring the clothes to the needs of its audiences, Mohan noted.

“We are confident that Dentsu Webchutney shares our understanding of the brand’s ambitions and we truly believe this association will enable us help Blackberrys become India’s first and foremost FIT Expert as well as the most loved premium menswear brand,” he further added.

Dentsu Webchutney also won the digital mandate for the new age fintech brand Uni Cards recently. The brand also launched a new campaign featuring two digital films in association with the creative agency. Moreover, the agency also added two of HealthKart’s brands, HK Vitals and bGreen, to its roster this month after winning digital and social media mandates for the brands.

