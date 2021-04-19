Dentsu Webchutney bags digital mandate for Tanishq

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Dentsu Webchutney India, the digital agency from the house of dentsu international, has won the digital mandate for Tanishq, the jewellery brand from Titan. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, the agency aims to chart an aggressive creative growth strategy, which captures the timeless essence of Tanishq. “We are thrilled to be associating with one of the finest brands in India – Tanishq. As champions of change, always testing waters and staying ahead of its time, we found a complete vision match as digital brand-building partners. It is a privilege to join forces to shape emerging culture and progressive womanhood,” Shambhavi Ramanathan, planning director, Dentsu Webchutney, said on the association.

“With a fierce, woman-strong team and some of the brightest young talent from the industry, we look forward to making jewellery a powerful form of self-expression through digital,” Binaifer Dulani, creative director, Dentsu Webchutney added.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to join forces with the young and dynamic team at Dentsu Webchutney to lead our digital mandate. Partnering with them sets us off on yet another exciting journey of meaningfully engaging with our consumers on digital. We’re sure that Dentsu Webchutney, with their nuanced understanding of the digital landscape, will fuel our vision to be the country’s most loved jewellery brand,” Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager-marketing, Tanishq stated.

In addition to the dentsu branded agencies, dentsu international’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen. The network also includes the locally-acquired brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, mcgarrybowen India, Fractal Ink Design Studio Linked by Isobar, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Eatfit’s Ankit Nagori on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook