Dentsu Webchutney bags digital duties for Cricuru

Dentsu Webchutney, the digital-led creative agency from the house of dentsu India, has won the digital creative and media duties for Cricuru, the recently launched learning platform for cricket.

“With Cricuru, we are reaching talent in every part of the country, especially to the kids in smaller towns who don’t have access to high-class coaching. Our aim is to guide them with their skills and technique and help them get across those mental challenges that we have undergone as players in our careers. Backed with AI and dial-a-coach modules, this innovative and one-of-a-kind program needed the strategic and creative thinking of an agency like Dentsu Webchutney for our long-term success,” Sehwag said on the association with the digital agency.

“This mandate brings with it a chance to work with the experience of legends across the globe. Their passion is contagious for our die-hard cricket fans at Webchutney. In fact, Viru’s philosophy of learning has played a huge role in helping craft our creative approach,” Prashant Gopalakrishnan, executive vice president and national business head, Dentsu Webchutney, added.

Cricuru is a business venture by ex-Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar, a former assistant coach of the Indian men’s team, to help youngsters learn playing cricket through curated video content master classes of 34 handpicked player coaches, evaluate the learning using customised AI led technology and clarify on technical or mindset issues being faced by the users through a calendarised one on one paid session with the coaches using a video calling platform. The Cricuru curriculum for each player has been developed by Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar. Launched on June 9, it also provides content from names such as AB de Villiers, Muttiah Muralitharan, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, among others.

