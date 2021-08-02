Dentsu Webchutney bags digital and social media mandate for ACKO General Insurance

Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, ACKO executes primarily through a digital platform

Dentsu Webchutney, the digital creative agency from the house of dentsu India, has won the social media mandate for ACKO General Insurance. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. Dentsu Webchutney comes in with a specific goal to grow ACKO’s place in the market, with an always-on social excellence approach.

In a short time, ACKO has established itself as a disruptive brand that every player in the category will soon follow, GD Prasad, vice president, Dentsu Webchutney said. “To partner with them, is to take another step into the deep end of the impact of digital technologies. We have the enviable chance to build a brand whose actions are aligned with its values. We will continue to push the bar for them in what has turned out to be a year of fantastic partnerships with disruptive new brands for Dentsu Webchutney,” Prasad added further on the association.

“Partnering with Dentsu Webchutney to lead our charter on digital marks the beginning of a journey that is filled with intent and backed by action. We are certain that Dentsu Webchutney, with their nuanced understanding of the digital landscape, will fuel our vision to be the country’s most loved general insurance brand,” Ashish Mishra, executive vice president—marketing, ACKO General Insurance, stated.

ACKO Insurance is a digital insurance policy provider with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, ACKO executes primarily through a digital platform with no offline hassles – zero paperwork from purchase, claims to renewals. ACKO also offers innovative and bite-sized insurance products such as rider insurance, mobile and appliance protection, ticket cancellation, among others, in partnership with over 18 players in the internet ecosystem such as Ola, Oyo, redBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and Urban Company.

Read Also: LEAD’s new campaign reflects a change in the mindsets about old and new ways of schooling

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook