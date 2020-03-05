Dentsu Webchutney bags digital and creative mandate for OkCupid

The account will be serviced out of the agency’s Bengaluru office

Creative agency Dentsu Webchutney has won the digital and creative duties for the dating app OkCupid India. Serviced out of the agency’s Bengaluru office, the account was won following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, the agency has charted a digital and creative growth strategy to differentiate OkCupid’s service in a fragmented market.

According to the dating app, there has been a generational shift in modern romance for all orientations and preferences around the world, particularly made possible by the variety of apps that surround us today. Keeping in mind this global insight, OkCupid urges Indian millennials to take charge of their romance by helping them find their right match.

“Innovative ideas can help overcome challenges in the Indian online dating market. It is a phenomenal market opportunity – one that has been covered in-depth in analyst reports,” Prashant Gopalakrishnan, SVP, Dentsu Webchutney said.

According to Shruti Gupta, brand manager, OkCupid India, OkCupid is about meaningful relationships – on, and off the service.

OkCupid is an American-based, internationally operating online dating, friendship, and social networking website that features multiple-choice questions in order to match members. It is supported by advertisements, by paying users who do not see ads.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands such as Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

Read Also: Pernod Ricard to up marketing spends by 10% in FY21; rolls out new packaging for The Glenlivet

Read Also: Indigo Consulting bags Bluehost India’s digital mandate

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook