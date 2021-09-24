Dentsu Webchutney and Uni Cards roll out #TheUltimateWeapon campaign

The films are carefully crafted to mirror its distinct proposition to users.

Fintech brand Uni Cards in association with Dentsu Webchutney (A dentsuMB Company), has launched a new campaign featuring two digital films. Conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Webchutney, the digital creative agency from dentsu India, the films are set up in legendary spaces of combat. They teleport the viewer into the thrilling lives of a Samurai and Cowboy – where they battle challenges thrown at them, much like the troubles that life tends to throw at us, unwarranted. In the films, when big bills show up, the characters are prepared to win with the Uni Pay ⅓ Card.

Through #TheUltimateWeapon campaign, the brand aims at creating awareness that Uni Pay 1/3rd card is simply the smarter way to pay, Prateek Jindal, co-founder and CPO, Uni Cards said. “Who doesn’t want to live in the now and tick off their wish lists? But every time you wish to buy something you love, the big price tag makes it difficult to go through with the purchase. The flexibility to choose between splitting payments or pay upfront will lie with the user completely. With the latest series of ad films, we aim to highlight the importance of owning the future of payments i.e., Uni Pay 1/3rd Card today; so that dreams don’t get split, only payments do,” he added.

Based on the uniqueness of the Uni Pay ⅓ Card, the films are carefully crafted to mirror its distinct proposition to users. They are created to depict the product as a solution to payment problems. Additionally, the films also reveal other offerings that Uni Card brings to the table such as zero extra charges on splitting payments, and no hidden charges in the Uni experience.

For Sumera Dewan, vice president, Dentsu Webchutney, Uni has a unique offering that more people need to know about as they plan their financial lives. “The films are crafted to be action-thrillers that lead you to a big victory against the age-old battle against payments and bills. Our own experiences with the brand helped us position Uni Cards as the no-compromise weapon to payments, in a campaign that certainly aims to match the uniqueness of the product,” she added.

Read Also: Amazon Prime Video enters content distribution space; launches Prime Video Channels

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook