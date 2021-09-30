Dentsu launches new integrated solution dentsu gaming

It will be accessible in Asia Pacific through dentsu production, creative, CXM and media agencies

Dentsu group has announced the launch of its new integrated solution, dentsu gaming. It will be accessible in Asia Pacific through dentsu production, creative, CXM and media agencies, as well as globally via Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle and the Content Business Design Centre (CBDC). “Our philosophy is that gaming is more than just advertising – it is about creating, amplifying and adding momentum to culture and the industry at large,” Keiichi Yoshizaki, executive officer, dentsu Inc, said.

“With dentsu gaming we do this through our own in-house gaming studios, innovative business ventures, investing in gaming start-ups and through strategic partnerships at global scale and, this sets us apart from all others,” Yoshizaki added.

The solution brings together the expertise of dentsu Japan network in the sector and specialist capabilities within dentsu international, the company said in a statement. Furthermore, the solution will offer specialist strategy, activation and original intellectual property (IP) development for brands that want to connect with the gaming ecosystem.

According to Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media and global Clients, dentsu international, the new solution brings together talent and deep gaming expertise from across the group. Moreover, it will help clients and partners leverage the potential of gaming for business growth through local market dentsu agency brands more easily.

“We have a truly integrated and borderless business model at dentsu which ensures a seamless sharing of insights, deep-knowledge and specialisms to benefit our clients, regardless of their geography – dentsu gaming is a perfect example of this,” Huijboom stated.

