Dentsu International rolls out sports marketing unit in India; names Anand Yalvigi as the director of the unit

Dentsu International has launched its sports marketing unit in India supported by Dentsu Sports International (DSI) – headquartered in Tokyo, and Dentsu Sports Asia (DSAsia), Singapore. To head the sports marketing unit, Dentsu International has named ex-cricketer Anand Yalvigi as the director of this new vertical for India. In his new role, Yalvigi will report into Haresh Nayak, COO, Dentsu International, media brands. “The launch of Dentsu India/Dentsu Sports Asia unit will harness the power of sports via its commercial and creative capabilities to bring meaningful marketing solutions and experiences for brands,” Haresh Nayak, COO Dentsu International, media brands, said.

With nearly 20 years of experience in sports marketing, Yalvigi has successfully launched and worked with multiple sports management companies including Ignite Sports, Havas Sports, Network Sports and Nimbus. He was also instrumental in setting up the Kochi IPL team. He has been persistently involved in the designing of unique sports concepts for various brands with an affinity toward cricket – his core domain.

With the vast network of clients and dentsu’s multifold in-house services, Yalvigi plans to create unique sports concepts for various brands. under this new division, the company will offer a vast range of services including sports consultancy, in-stadia advertising, brand activations, talent management, leadership program, corporate sports events, sports education, CSR and team sponsorships. “With the legacy that dentsu has and with its vast network, I am sure we shall bring a paradigm shift in the way marketing solutions are provided to brands. Our expertise shall lie in providing a unique sports marketing solution for a brand that breaks the clutter,” Anand Yalvigi elaborated.

DSI and DSAsia are global agencies that harness the power of sports to impact human behaviour through meaningful marketing solutions and experiences. DSI leverages deep insights and its network of seasoned, highly experienced team members to establish connections between sports properties and brands. Its core mission is to be the most insightful and impactful sports marketing business, globally. However, in India, the sports marketing unit will function under DSAsia.

Dentsu Sports Asia will operate with over 200 people across the globe in the US, UK, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. Headquartered from Japan, Dentsu Sports Asia will be serving as the rights holders from the world of sports including federations, leagues, events, teams, publishers, and venues.

