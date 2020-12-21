Dentsu International restructures ‘The Story Lab’ in India

TSL will work with brands to innovate the art of storytelling

Dentsu International on Monday announced the merger of its celebrity, influencer, and sports marketing division – C’Lab, with its global branded content division – The Story Lab (TSL) in India. Deepak Kumar, ​erstwhile ​director C’Lab, will now lead the business in India as country head TSL.

As per the company, the unification of these two agencies is aimed at simplifying clients’ needs in the content space and to leverage TSL’s footprint and IPs across the globe. The merged entity will operate under the TSL brand and further strengthen its foundation in the country.

With the merger of these two entities, TSL will work with brands to innovate the art of storytelling. It will also introduce global learnings into the local market, infused with local understanding. The merged capability will help enhance the current offering and provide access to global IPs with local flavor.

“​‘Content is king’ is an old adage but the relevance continues. Its significance, in fact, has increased manifold during the lockdown and further fueled with the advent of newer platforms. It’s an exciting and challenging time to be in this business wherein harnessing a brand’s interest and relevance to the consumer will be the key guiding force for us,” Kumar said on the merger of the two agencies.

“As we enter an era of simplification, this move will only help clients achieve single-window content solutions. TSL will redefine content across multi-platforms and multi-devices, offering brands immersive experiences. Our global and local experiences will only help brands to get the best of both worlds,” Haresh Nayak, COO India- Media Brands, dentsu added.

Read Also: Capital Foods elevates Navin Tewari to managing director and CEO

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Nobel Hygiene’s Kartik Johari on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook