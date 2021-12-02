Dentsu International names Alex Hesz as global chief strategy officer

Hesz will report directly to Wendy Clark, global CEO, Dentsu International

Dentsu International has appointed Alex Hesz to the newly created role of global chief strategy officer. In his new role, Hesz will lead Dentsu International’s global corporate strategy and go-to-market strategy and focus on integrating capabilities across media, customer experience management (CXM) and creative. Hesz will report directly to Wendy Clark, global CEO, Dentsu International, and assume his role in 2022.

“Alex’s appointment is game changing for dentsu. He is one of the foremost strategic leaders in the industry. On our journey to optimising from 160 to six global leadership brands, this role is critical to integrate our total offering across media, CXM and creative, delivering growth and creativity for clients at the speed and efficiency demanded by the marketplace,” Clark said.

Prior to this, Hesz has been associated DDB Worldwide. He took over the role of global CSO, DDB Worldwide in June 2020. He has also been group CSO, adam&eveDDB. He has worked with renowned brands such as Google, Samsung, Unilever, Mars, Lloyds Banking Group, BlackRock and Facebook (Meta).

The announcement of Hesz’s appointment comes at a time when Dentsu International is aiming to position itself as a global integrated agency network. In addition, the appointment also follows recent client wins and expansions including Manulife and Kering.

According to Hesz, Dentsu is uniquely placed to provide enviable modern marketing offering to deliver the work that clients truly want in the way they truly want it to be delivered. “In Dentsu international, and with Wendy and her leadership team, that’s what I’ve found. A truly integrated business across Media, CXM and Creative, led by a group of absurdly talented practitioners who are dedicated to the work, the culture and the society they are building together,” Hesz added.

Read Also: Design & Construct ropes in Yuvraj Singh as its brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook