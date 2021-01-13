dentsu international launches its global commerce unit ‘Total Commerce’ in India

The unit will encapsulate every aspect of e-commerce, last-mile delivery as well as retail radius communication

In order to deliver efficient business outcomes, dentsu international has launched its global commerce unit ‘Total Commerce’ in India. ‘Total Commerce’ unites all of the conglomerate’s commerce capabilities under a single umbrella, encapsulating every aspect of e-commerce, last-mile delivery as well as retail radius communication.

According to the company, ‘Total Commerce’ is an attempt to find solutions to a world where manufacturers are jumping to consumers directly, where start-ups are disrupting the marketplace, and where branding is playing a significantly unique role. The solution has already, and over time, allowed many brands and retailers to take on various marketplaces and big-box distributors, thereby, enabling several wins.

This has been achieved by helping brands prioritise and succeed anywhere in commerce by mapping their commerce maturity to a strategic road map covering creative, data and ops, experience, and performance and media. The end-to-end offering activates a research based success framework that ensures desirability (brand equity); availability (distribution strategy); findability (position optimisation); buyability (content effectiveness); repeatability (purchase experience).

Brands, under the four broad groups of Performance and Media, Creative, Interactive, and Data and Ops and through the Total Commerce framework, will now be able to tap onto several proprietary products and solutions designed to support all stages of the commerce journey. These will include total commerce analytics, B2B commerce transformation, commerce intelligence, 020 commerce framework, e-commerce enablement, loyalty and customer lifetime value optimisation, Dentsu tracking, fast track commerce, symphony product merchandising, marketplace consulting, eRetail and performance activation as well as marketplace optimisation.

“We have always been focused on the changing market scenario and have built capabilities ahead of the market. In line with this, we had built capabilities in Commerce, Performance, Retail design and last-mile and experience design. All these capabilities are now being brought together under one umbrella of dentsu Commerce. In these testing times, we are certain that the capabilities of building on D2C offerings will enable our clients to stay ahead of the market and harness the power of the digitally comfortable consumer,” Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO India, dentsu said.

To ensure that clients have a specialist in every field, dentsu Commerce has built a team with Nihal Nambiar (assistant vice president- strategic solutions, iProspect) for Performance Media, Krutika Shroff (senior UX lead, Fractal Ink Linked by Isobar) and Richa Gupta (senior UX Lead, Fractal Ink Linked by Isobar) for design and experience, Aniket Khare (vice president – business development, Merkle Sokrati) for Data and Analytics, Deepak Kumar (director, Hyperspace) for Retail design and experience and Provit Chemmani (group tech – Ecommencify, WATConsult) for holistic e-comm design and delivery. This group will be the lead team.

Read Also: Amazon launches its first mobile-only video plan ‘Prime Video Mobile Edition’ in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook