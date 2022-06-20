Dentsu International launches global creative network Dentsu Creative

dentsu international has created an entirely new global creative network, uniting its creative agencies, including DentsuMB, 360i and Isobar, and expanding its entertainment, earned attention and experience capabilities. The launch is part of a broader strategy aimed at simplifying client engagement and injecting creativity in everything dentsu international does, all backed by a depth and breadth of creative capabilities that are unparalleled in the market, the company said in an official statement.

“If you had the chance to build a brand new global creative network designed for the modern world, what would it look like? That is what we are answering with the launch of Dentsu Creative. Clients, talent and the industry at large are craving for a change: in the way we build brands, in the way we collaborate and in the role we give to creativity. If the current players have set the rules of the previous century, we have the ambition to set the rules for the decades to come,” Fred Levron, chief creative officer (CCO), dentsu international said.

As per the company, Dentsu Creative is poised to transform brands and businesses through the lens of modern creativity, which looks to deliver ideas that create culture, change society and invent the future. Led by Fred Levron, who joined dentsu international as CCO in November 2021; Dentsu Creative will comprise 9,000 creative experts in 46 markets connected to 37,000 media and CXM experts across dentsu international and collaborate closely with dentsu’s creative team in Japan. In the near future, further leadership announcements will be made.

At dentsu, we’re building a modern agency network fuelled by horizontal creativity – a creativity designed to unify our people, their capabilities and our delivery for clients, Wendy Clark, global CEO, dentsu international said. “We’re fortunate to draw from our Japanese heritage steeped in a relentless focus on craft, innovation and creativity. This legacy inspired our vision for modern creativity that was born in Japan and raised in a connected world. Dentsu Creative offers a simplified, modern creative proposition that answers clients’ needs for us to break down agency silos and inefficiencies and seamlessly connect our talent around the right client opportunities at the right time.”

For Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative, Dentsu has over the years, time and again demonstrated innovation through creativity. “With Dentsu Creative, we will unite our creative talent under one brand; this will further simplify client engagements and strengthen our creative prowess. Moving with times is important and now is the time to transform brands and businesses through the lens of modern creativity. Dentsu Creative ensures the best output for our clients and the best opportunities for our people, which is the most exciting part for me.”

Read Also: Kareena Kapoor Khan named as the brand ambassador for Springfit

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook