Dentsu International elevates Narayan Devanathan to chief client officer

Devanathan will report to Peter Huijboom, global CEO Media and global clients, Dentsu International

Dentsu International has elevated Narayan Devanathan as chief client officer, a newly created role at the organisation. Devanathan will report to Peter Huijboom, global CEO Media and global clients, Dentsu International and interim co-CEO, India. In his new role, Devanathan will be responsible for driving a renewed focus on client-centric solutions. “India is a key part of the global dentsu story, and Narayan, in turn, is a key member of the India leadership team. As we embark on the next leg of the dentsu India 2.0 journey, he will be focusing his energy, expertise and experience in helping bring together the capabilities of 3200+ dentsu talents seamlessly to make dentsu our clients’ partner of choice,” Huijboom said.

With this appointment as chief client officer for India, Devanathan will be moving away from his other roles in India and APAC with immediate effect, Huijboom noted. Prior to the promotion, Devanathan was working as CEO, dentsu Solutions, president, strategy and integration, dentsu India, as well as APAC lead, strategy and consulting, dentsu Creative.

The new chief client officer will work with Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Creative Service Line, Divya Karani CEO, Media Service Line and Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, CXM Service Line to deliver solutions across the spectrum of business challenges that clients face.

According to Devanathan, transformation is easier said than done, but like integration, it’s a process. Through relentless customer-centricity, outcome-driving solutions and next practice consulting, dentsu India 2.0 is not just looking at transform itself but wants to transform its clients’ business – sustainably as well.

“To this end, we will deploy the power of creativity, a consummate understanding of people and data, and keep our eye on the only prize that matters: meaningful progress for our clients, their customers, and society. To me, this is what my new role as chief client officer means. And this will be my only focus,” Devanathan added.

