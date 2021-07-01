Dentsu International appoints Merlee Jayme as chief creative officer in Asia Pacific

Jayme will report to Jean Lin, global CEO, dentsu Creative and Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu Asia Pacific

Dentsu International on Thursday announced the appointment of Merlee Jayme to the role chief creative officer, Asia Pacific (APAC). In her new role, she will be responsible for creative excellence across dentsu’s creative and experience agencies in the Asia Pacific region. These agencies include Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, and creative agencies under the house of dentsu, such as dentsu One, Dentsu Webchutney and Taproot Dentsu.

Jayme will report to Jean Lin, global CEO, dentsu Creative and Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu Asia Pacific. The appointment commences with immediate effect. She will continue as part of the core team in the global creative experience council at dentsu and sponsor of the region’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity (DEI) programme, the agency said in a statement.

Dentsu wants to be the most integrated agency network in the world, and compelling ideas and cultural insights play a pivotal role in achieving this vision, Jean Lin, global CEO, creative, dentsu international said. “Merlee’s inclusive creative leadership, Asian roots and global experience work brilliantly to deliver idea-led transformation in Asia Pacific – one of the most vibrant playgrounds for business creativity. We have an ambitious plan for Asia Pacific,” she added.

Jayme joined the group through dentsu’s acquisition of her creative agency, JaymeSyfu. She was previously dentsumcgarrybowen’s global co-president. “My global role at dentsumcgarrybowen has opened my eyes to the integrated opportunities we can create to push creativity and innovation, solving our client’s problems with all creative capabilities across dentsu. I look forward to creating great work that matters for our clients,” Merlee Jayme, chief creative officer, dentsu APAC commented.

For Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu APAC, Merlee’s creative ability speaks for itself and when the opportunity arose to give her a broader remit across the region, it was a no-brainer. “Her entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and innate ability to get the best out of the people she works with make her truly unique, and I look forward to see her instill further excellence across our agencies and unleash the potential of our Creative business, driving deeper connections with our clients and the consumers they’re talking with,” he stated.

