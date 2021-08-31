Dentsu India’s CEO Anand Bhadkamkar steps down from his role

His last day at the organisation is August 31, 2021

Anand Bhadkamkar, chief executive officer of dentsu India has resigned from the company. His last working day at the organisation is Aug 31, 2021. Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and chairman India, and Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media and global clients will assume interim, day-to-day leadership of dentsu India while the business completes its search for a successor to Anand Bhadkamkar, who leaves dentsu on August 31, the agency said in an official statement.

“To stay ahead of the growth opportunities and potential we see for our clients and our teams we are moving forward into dentsu India 2.0. This is crucial to realising our global ambition of becoming the most integrated network in the world. In the last year, and despite the pandemic, we have started to optimise our portfolio of brands into six global leadership brands, making us more agile and simpler for our clients to access our world-class capabilities and talents,” dentsu India added in the statement.

It further said that with this new structure, the company is well positioned to unlock higher levels of business performance, innovation, and solution-led strategies for its people and for the clients. “Our ambitions and goals are interconnected, and this is the beginning of dentsu India 2.0’s new and transformed path to success,” the company stated.

Bhadkamkar has been associated with Dentsu Aegis Network India since 2008. He was promoted as CEO of Dentsu India in 2019 from his role as COO and CFO of South Asia. Prior to Dentsu, he was associated with organisations such as Lintas India Pvt Ltd where he worked for eight years as vice president of finance, and with Ernst & Young for four years as an audit manager.

Read Also: Publicis Groupe appoints Varun Shah as EVP and head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook