Dentsu India awarded with integrated media mandate for Vida

Dentsu India has announced winning the integrated media mandate for the mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp, Vida. As part of the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand’s global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing, the company claimed.

The advancement of the electric mobility space is what the future holds, Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, dentsu CXM India and Merkle India, said. “Thus, partnering with a brand like Vida powered by Hero certainly makes it a great opportunity,” he added.

Additionally, the company will manage Vida’s branding and performance campaigns with the best of its talent and capabilities as the strategic media partner. According to the company, the account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurugram office.

Our endeavour is to create a brand that is truly global in nature, a brand that resonates with audiences, Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, head, business growth, emerging mobility, Hero MotoCorp, stated. “Vida is a new age brand with a distinct identity with the tagline ‘Make way’, a call to action to all change-makers to drive positive change,” he added.

