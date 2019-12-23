Dentsu India Slingshot bags creative mandate for Melorra

As per the mandate, the agency will handle all marketing communications, campaign designs, media consulting and demand planning duties for the brand

Dentsu India’s marketing solution agency Dentsu India Slingshot has bagged the creative duties for Melorra. As per the mandate, the agency will handle all marketing communications, campaign designs, media consulting and demand planning duties for the brand. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch. “Melorra, with its well thought through design sensibilities, is poised to make the women of today fall in love with the idea of wearing jewellery every day,” Simi Sabhaney, CEO, Dentsu India, said.

According to Kunal Dubey, VP and business head, and Lucky Saini, VP digital and marketing solutions, Dentsu India Slingshot, Melorra is disrupting the jewellery category in India by its trend-inspired business model; and so is Dentsu India Slingshot with its platform-agnostic, solution-first approach in the advertising industry. “In association with Melorra, we see an opportunity to build a digital-first and extremely relevant brand for the independent and modern millennial Indian women. We have also adopted the role of their extended marketing team by partnering with them on all aspects. We will now be working on their brand strategy, long term communication plan, media analysis and content strategy,” they added.

For Saroja Yeramilli, founder and CEO, Melorra, Kunal Dubey and Lucky Saini’s deep understanding of building digital-first brands convinced the jewellery brand to partner with Dentsu India Slingshot. “We, at Melorra, were looking for an integrated and a new-age solution thinking approach towards building our brand. In Dentsu India Slingshot, we found a team that was well experienced not just in communication but also in media and strategy,” she noted.

Read Also: Publicis Sapient’s Teresa Barreira on how CMOs role has evolved from being the custodians of a brand to that of being drivers who enable growth

Operational from 2016, Melorra is a jewellery brand that caters to the jewellery needs of today’s women. Inspired by global runway fashion trends, jewellery designs are created for a woman’s daily modern wardrobe. Mellora was the first to introduce 3D printing to make jewellery moulds in India and ships to over 26,000 pin codes with cash on delivery option available across the country. The gold jewellery is BIS hallmarked. The diamonds have passed the SGL, IGI and DGLA certification.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

Read Also: Anil Shankar joins Starcom as vice president, Digital Media Solutions