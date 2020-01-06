Dentsu India Slingshot bags creative and media mandate for JBL and Harman Kardon

HARMAN India was on the lookout for an integrated agency that could manage the end-to-end marketing mandate for its key brands – Harman Kardon and JBL

Dentsu Aegis Network’s marketing solutions outfit Dentsu India Slingshot has won the creative and media mandate for Harman Kardon and JBL. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle marketing communications, campaign design and media planning for the brands.

“Harman Kardon and JBL are both iconic brands from the house of HARMAN. Winning the end-to-end media, communications and strategy mandate of both these brands is a big victory as it enables us to think holistically on brand building,” Kunal Dubey, VP and business head, and Lucky Saini, VP digital and marketing solutions, Dentsu India Slingshot said.

According to Yogesh Nambiar, head, marketing, HARMAN India, the firm was on the lookout for an integrated agency that could manage the end-to-end marketing mandate for its key brands – Harman Kardon and JBL. “In Dentsu Slingshot, we found a team that had the capabilities and unique business model to effectively manage these requirements. Our outlook for the coming future is bullish and we are looking forward to partner with Slingshot while we seek exponential growth for our business in India,” he added.

HARMAN designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. It manages a host of brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel. The company claims that over 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 33,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands such as Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

