Dentsu India names Sapna Arora as chief client officer

Dentsu India has announced the appointment of Sapna Arora as the company’s chief client officer (CCO). As per the company, Arora will continue to enhance integrated solutions for existing and prospective clients and drive growth for the network. She will report to Rob Gilby, CEO (APAC), and work closely with the leadership as well as teams across creative, media and consumer experience (CX).

The agency’s collaborative, solution-led approach is what brands and consumers desire, Sapna Arora, CCO, Dentsu India, said. “The network is known for its expertise in catering to the new categories across spaces. I look forward to working closely with the leaders, clients, and people across services,” she said.

Arora has joined the new position with nearly 22 years of global growth and general management experience, in addition to expertise in developing consumer tech businesses and digital products. Prior to her current role, Arora was the chief marketing officer (CMO), PRO, brand head – emerging markets, OLX India. She has worked with several Fortune 500 companies over the years, such as Naspers, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, among others. Moreover, she has led many start-up stages of businesses in multiple geographic locations.

